Kensington

Philly's Kensington neighborhood celebrates pride with Queer Circus Fest

On June 28, 2025, the East Kensington Neighborhood Association (EKNA) is hosting its first Circus Pride Festival.

By Alana Beltran

Kensington is getting a little more creative by opening its first annual Kensington Queer Circus Fest.

Sponsored by The East Kensington Arts Committee (EKAC), the free festival is said to be an evening full of activities, performances and celebrations of community diversity.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The circus and Pride month activities like roller circus, clown contests and drag story time will begin on Saturday, June 28, at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Martha Street between York and Hagert in Philadelphia.

Event officials say the event is a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and creativity.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The EKAC is a volunteer-run organization that works with the East Kensington Neighborhood Association (EKNA) to bring community-centered arts programs to the Kensington neighborhood. EKNA states that they want to voice the concerns and take action for improving the East Kensington neighborhood.

For more information, check out their website.

This article tagged under:

KensingtonPhiladelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us