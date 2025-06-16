Kensington is getting a little more creative by opening its first annual Kensington Queer Circus Fest.

Sponsored by The East Kensington Arts Committee (EKAC), the free festival is said to be an evening full of activities, performances and celebrations of community diversity.

The circus and Pride month activities like roller circus, clown contests and drag story time will begin on Saturday, June 28, at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Martha Street between York and Hagert in Philadelphia.

Event officials say the event is a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and creativity.

The EKAC is a volunteer-run organization that works with the East Kensington Neighborhood Association (EKNA) to bring community-centered arts programs to the Kensington neighborhood. EKNA states that they want to voice the concerns and take action for improving the East Kensington neighborhood.

For more information, check out their website.