Philly's ‘Fire Problem' Claims Another Life

Another life was lost to what Philadelphia officials call the city’s “fire problem” late Sunday night. A man in his 70’s died when his apartment, which didn’t have working smoke detectors, caught fire, investigators said.

Firefighters said they couldn’t save the man inside the third-floor apartment at Sumac Street and Manayunk Avenue in Manayunk.

The fire department said they were called there shortly after 11 p.m. and arrived within three minutes, but a hoarding situation made fighting the fire challenging.

PFD Captain Derek Bowmer said he wants residents to remember to call 311 for smoke alarms and to have an escape plan.

“All the things we’ve been preaching,” Bowmer said. “The commissioner has talked about us having a ‘fire problem’ in the city, and we continue to have that. And the fire department will continue to fix that problem the best we can.”

A second person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.