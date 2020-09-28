Philly Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Cheltenham Township

What to Know Shanna Hurdle, 30, of Philadelphia, was crossing the road in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township Sunday night when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle.

Loved ones are mourning a Philadelphia woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Cheltenham Township over the weekend.

Shanna Hurdle, 30, of Philadelphia, was crossing the road at Cheltenham Avenue near Ogontz Avenue in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township on Sunday at 8:13 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

Hurdle was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics and firefighters.

The vehicle never stopped and was last seen turning onto Upsal Street in Philadelphia. Police described the vehicle as a white 2020 GMC Acadia with noticeable front end and hood damage.

Police released surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicle. If you have any information on the driver’s identity or the crash, call Cheltenham Township Police at 215-885-1600.