Philly woman shot in the head during eviction sues landlord-tenant officer; Officials call for reform

A Philadelphia tenant and city officials are calling on the state to get involved and take action against the landlord-tenant officer whose contractors have been responsible for multiple shootings in the past four months.

35-year-old Angel Davis, who was shot in the head by a private security officer hired by the LT office back in March 2023, has filed a lawsuit against the landlord-tenant officer Marisa Shuter as well as all others involved.

Davis was shot in her home at Girard Court Apartments by Lamont Daniels who was acting under the authority of Shuter who was hired by the apartment complex and its property manager Odin properties, LLC to evict Davis.

The city of Philadelphia outsources evictions to the landlord-tenant officer, who in turns outsources lockouts to private security contractors who operate with impunity.

“For far too long, the landlord-tenant officer has operated recklessly, dangerously, and opaquely,” Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said. “Turning a profit by employing untrained and uncertified private security contractors to throw residents out of their homes.”

Shuter does not have a formal policy outlining how her armed security contractors are expected to perform evictions, Gauthier said.

Gauthier provided details as to what the eviction encounters are like for tenants based on what she heard at a hearing the city's council members held.

An armed contractor shows up at a tenant’s door without uniform and without warning. The contractor commands the tenant to grab whatever they can within 10 minutes, or they will be locked out of their home forever.

This leaves families to run around grabbing their essentials like medication and clothes, and if they have time, they feed their pets and call loved ones to figure out where they are sleeping that night.

After 10 minutes the armed contractor changes the locks and leaves without giving the family any resources as to where they can go for help.

“This is how the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection handles evictions,” Gauthier said. “Not only are we the only city in the commonwealth that empowers a private citizen to carry out this function, we allow her to do this without a written contract in place.”

With no oversight of this officer, evictions in Philadelphia have become increasingly violent and dangerous with three shootings where two people were shot happening in the past three months.

State Senator Nikil Saval said his office is working to advance legislation to prohibit the use of private contractors to perform evictions.

“When our city permits evictions to be conducted by private security contractors who enter a home with no oversight, no accountability—this violence is compounded,” Senator Saval said.

Saval said Shuter has refused to disclose anything about her business, employees or hired contractors. Instead, her officer has opposed any reform by the courts.

To be able to abolish a city appointed landlord-tenant officer a state-level law needs to be passed.

In the meantime, Gauthier said at the local level they are working with the courts to develop a better and safer eviction process. They have been in contact with judges about the temporary suspension of evictions, that went into place on July 19, and the changes they want to see before operations start again.

That includes appropriate notice of when evictions are going to happen, training on how to carry out evictions safely and on appropriate firearm use.

“Evictions are a matter of public health and public safety and must be handled by public officials with proper training and public oversight,” Saval said.

State Representative Morgan Cephas said in 2020, 66,000 evictions were filed in Pennsylvania and on an ongoing basis 23% of renters are behind on their rent payments and 37% of late payers are likely to be evicted within two months.

Timeline

On March 29, a private contractor, Daniels, hired by the landlord-tenant officer, Shuter, shot Davis in the head while conducting an eviction.

That next day on March 30, State Senators Sharif Street and Saval announced legislation to ensure that public offices, not private entities, are tasked with conducting evictions.

Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Gauthier held a hearing in City Council to investigate the landlord-tenant officer and explore reforms to Philadelphia’s eviction system on June 20 with tenants who experienced or witnessed a private contractor eviction.

On June 28, another private contractor hired by the landlord-tenant officer fired his gun at a tenant’s dog during an eviction. The animal was not injured.

A third shooting occurred on July 18 when another private contractor hired by the landlord-tenant officer shot a 33-year-old woman in the leg during an eviction.

In response to the shooting incidents, the Municipal Court announced a temporary suspension of evictions conducted by the landlord-tenant officer.

On July 20, State Representative Rick Krajewski announced legislation to reform evictions statewide.