Philly water ice – now as an alcoholic hard seltzer?

Connecticut-based brewery Two Roads has unveiled a new hard seltzer aimed at capturing the familiar flavor of one of Philly's favorite frozen treats -- blue raspberry water ice

By Hayden Mitman

Two Roads Brewing

Just in time for summer, the Connecticut-based Two Roads Brewery has tried its hand at recapturing a flavor that will most likely be familiar to any Philly local, blue water ice, with a new hard seltzer.

“Few cities embody the road less traveled, our brewery mantra, more than our friends down I-95 in Philly. I mean, where else can the likes of the Liberty Bell and some of the world’s most fun and flavor-packed foods share a stage,” said Collin Kennedy, marketing director of Two Roads, in a statement. “We wanted to celebrate that spirit with something truly special just in time for summer.”

This week, the company has launched Hard Wooder Ice -- spelled, as the brewery claims is the "say-it-like-a-local" way -- that comes in Blue Razz flavor.

In a statement, Phil Markowski, master brewer at Two Roads, said the brewery spent months "developing a flavor profile" to mirror the very same blue raspberry taste Philadelphians are used to.

“You don’t have to be from Philly to love a water ice come summertime, and we knew getting the flavor right was going to be critical to this recipe,” said Markowski in a statement. “That meant using the authentic ingredients and recipe to meet Two Roads’ exacting standards and the approval of the water ice experts themselves. Recreating the blue raspberry color and flavor was some of the most fun we’ve had at the brewery.”

Two Roads Hard Wooder Ice is now available for a limited time only throughout Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Two Roads and find where Hard Wooder Ice is available in Philly, visit tworoadsbrewing.com.

