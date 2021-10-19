Philly Water Department Employee Accused of Shooting at Car After Crash, Police Say

A Philadelphia Water Department employee is accused of shooting at a car after a crash led to a fight Tuesday morning.

A Water Department vehicle and another car were involved in an accident on 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. Police said the drivers of both vehicles exited their cars and began fighting each other.

A passenger inside the Water Department vehicle then took out a handgun and fired a shot at the other driver’s car, striking the driver side mirror, according to investigators. The two Water Department employees then went back into their vehicle and fled the scene, police said. They were later stopped by police on the 3000 block of South 61st Street and detained.

Police have not yet revealed the identities of the two employees or the specific charges against them.

NBC10 reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department for comment. A spokesperson said they are assisting with the police investigation as needed but could not comment any further.