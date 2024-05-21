In Philly, VP Kamala Harris talks union support, eats cheesesteaks

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Philadelphia on Tuesday to deliver a keynote speech to workers at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Quadrennial Convention in Center City.

During the day, she spoke to thousands at the convention, talking about President Joe Biden's support for unions and the power that unions have -- even as she heard some protest chants from a small group of protestors involved in a Gaza-related gathering in the back of the hall.

"The last presidential administration tried over and over and over again to repeal the [American Care Act] and to strip health care from millions of Americans," Harris reminded those in attendance. "Our administration has strengthened and expanded the ACA with your support."

The day's event marked the vice president’s fourth visit to Pennsylvania this year and her 14th since being sworn in.

Earlier this month, as pointed out by a statement from Harris' office, she joined Sheryl Lee Ralph in Montgomery County for a conversation about reproductive freedoms.

Last month, Harris was in Philadelphia for a roundtable conversation about the work she and President Biden have taken to forgive nearly $160 billion in student loan debt for more than 4.5 million Americans, her office noted.

And, what stop in the city would be complete without coming home with a couple cheesesteaks?

During the day, Harris stopped at Jim's West in West Philadelphia for cheesesteaks.

As she lined up to order, Harris joked with workers.

"I want a cheesesteak, you okay if I do it with provolone?" she asked as workers nodded with a laugh. "I think that's okay right? I can still walk out of here with respect."

In the end, the vice president ordered one cheesesteak with provolone and one with cooper and wiz, just so she could bring one back for her husband.