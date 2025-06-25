Philly teachers head to Harrisburg in hopes of securing needed education funds

Educators from Philadelphia aren't content to simply sit on their hands and wait for needed funding as legislators in Harrisburg debate the state's budget.

Instead, on Wednesday, members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers packed a bus in West Philly before heading to Harrisburg in an effort to bring their concerns to legislators directly.

"We need all of the appropriate funding to not just cover us for this year, but to really invest in our students for the future," Benjamin Hover, of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl.

The educators -- along with Tony Watlington, the superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, who is expected in Harrisburg, as well -- plan to hold a rally and bring awareness to concerns about the state's budget proposal.

Though Governor Josh Shapiro's budget proposal calls for $1 billion to go toward K-12 schools and higher education, members of the teacher's union said they are concerned about the future of funding, citing a 2023 court ruling that found Pa's school funding system unconstitutional.

"Our kids in Pennsylvania deserve the absolute best that we need to right this ship and make academics a priority for our commonwealth. And that takes some investment on the part of the legislators in Harrisburg," Hover said.

In a statement from the School District of Philadelphia, school spokesperson Monique Braxton said that the district appreciates Shapiro's proposal and wants to advocate for the over 200,000 student's in the city's school system to ensure lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree to provide needed funding.

"We appreciate Governor Shapiro’s proposal of millions in investments in his 2025-26 budget to assist our students in accelerating academic achievement, enhance safety measures and provide much needed upgrades to our aging infrastructures as we strive to create safe and welcoming learning environments. We are optimistic that state legislators on both sides of the aisle will agree to provide much needed funding following the Commonwealth Court’s 2023 ruling declaring that Pennsylvania’s school funding system was unconstitutional," the district said in a statement. "While budget challenges loom for the District which will require us to make challenging decisions in advance of the 2026-27 school year, the Governor’s proposed budget would allow us to continue our progress in becoming the fastest improving, large urban school district in the nation."

The president of the union and Watlington are expected to meet with members of the governor's office and hold a rally outside the State Capitol building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Budget negotiations are ongoing and a deadline is set for the end of the month.

NBC10 has reached out to the office of Republican State Sen. Joe Pittman, the state senate majority leader, in order to determine where things currently stand concerning state funding for education.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.