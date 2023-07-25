Philly targets firearm vendors in straw purchasing lawsuit

Philadelphia officials are taking aim at the gun vendors who they claim have provided criminals with more than 1,300 of the firearms used in crimes committed in the city over the course of four years.

"Our administration is committed to using every possible legal means to stop the flow of illegal guns into our streets," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

On Tuesday, officials unveiled a lawsuit against several firearms vendors -- Frank’s Gun Shop & Shooting Range and Delia’s Gun Shop -- both located in Northeast Philadelphia -- along with Tanner’s Sports Center located in Jamison, in Bucks County, citing allegations that claim these shops "recklessly and repeatedly engaged in straw purchasing transactions," that helped fuel gun violence in Philadelphia.

The suit claims that, jointly, these three vendors are the source of more than 1,300 guns involved in crimes between 2015 and 2019, the last years for which this data is publicly available.

"1,300 guns that brought chaos to our streets and the lives of our residents were traceable to just three gun shops," he said. "All they care about is the green. They don't even back to blue, they back the green."

As explained by city officials, straw purchasing occurs when a buyer purchases firearms with the intention of illegally transferring them to someone else -- often someone who is legally prohibited from owning a firearm -- or supplying the criminal gun market.

"I think the reason they do what the do is because of greed. And, if they are driven by greed then the best place to get them is their pocket book," said Kenney, in explaining the motivation behind the lawsuit. "They are selling these guns to straw purchasers because they are greedy."

As detailed in a statement on the day's announcement, city officials noted that the lawsuit alleges that these stores "persistently proceeded with firearms transactions despite unmistakable indicators of illegal activity — including high volume, multiple-sale transactions involving duplicate or near-duplicate firearms, open collaboration between buyers and others in-store, and the presentation of false identification to store clerks."

Officials claim that guns sold by these stores can be proven to have been used in homicides and non-fatal shootings and firearms from these vendors continue to be recovered in Philadelphia in connection with crimes.

In a statement, city officials said weapons that can be traced to these stores "are often found in the possession of minors, individuals with prior felony charges, and others prohibited from owning or buying a gun."

"Straw purchases represent a disturbing trend that has plagued our society for far too long,' said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

She said the availability of straw purchased weapons "exacerbate the crime rate" and pose an imminent threat to Philadelphia's police officers.

The lawsuit cites criminal court filings which indicate that these vendors have collectively sold at least 158 guns to at least 32 straw purchasers between March 2018 and March 2022.

The statement notes that, with this lawsuit, the city hopes to stop these stores from continuing to facilitate straw purchasing transactions and to require them to "adopt written policies to prevent further straw purchasing."

Additionally, the City of Philadelphia is seeking damages in the form of financial compensation, which officials said is intended "to address the harms caused by gun violence in our communities."

Though, in discussing the lawsuit, officials did not provide an amount sought in this civil lawsuit.