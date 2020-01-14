Philadelphia police discovered a body in a trashcan Tuesday afternoon after a student described a murder she witnessed last year, investigators said.

Police told NBC10 they were first notified by the Philadelphia school district about a student who told them she witnessed a homicide in December on 6th and Rockland streets. Police checked the location around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of an unidentified man inside a trashcan.

The man was pronounced dead at 2:23 p.m. by medics. Police have not yet released a cause of death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.