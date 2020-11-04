Streets Reopen in Center City Philly as Vote Count Continues

Multiple Center City Philly streets closed briefly - but then reopened - Wednesday as elections workers continue to count mail-in ballots and residents await news on the death of Walter Wallace Jr.

The brief period of closures around the Pennsylvania Convention Center ended but a group of protesters was still in the area, a city spokesperson told NBC10.

Update: Philadelphia Police have reopened streets that were closed to vehicles within the traffic reduction zone around the convention center. There is still demonstration activity in the area. Please use caution traveling. https://t.co/wOiPq7jZxq — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 4, 2020

City spokespeople did not immediately say why the streets were closed. But the closed-off area includes the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where elections workers are tabulating votes, including an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.

Wednesday is also the day the city pledged to release police body camera footage that shows the death of Walter Wallace Jr. Philly officers shot and killed Wallace late last month when he would not drop a knife he was holding. The killing sparked protests and later, looting broke out as Wallace's family urged calm.

The city and Wallace's relatives decided together that the body camera footage would be released Nov. 4.

Wednesday afternoon, a group of protesters moved on Market Street, holding signs urging the counting of every vote, according to our reporting partner KYW Newsradio.