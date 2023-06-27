As a recent internet sensation might say, Philadelphia has taken a few "L's" -- i.e. losses -- recently with the Phillies losing the World Series, the Union losing the MLS Cup, and the less said about the most recent Super Bowl, the better.

But, there's two reasons to keep your head held high in Philadelphia this week as, USA Today has named Philadelphia as the top city you must visit to see incredible street art in the entire country.

You'll have to keep your head up to see all the amazing art, as well.

Citing the impact of Mural Arts Philadelphia, which has produced more than 4,000 murals citywide since its inception in 1984, the publications notes that a "highlight is the Love Letter project, a series of 50 rooftop murals visible from the Market-Frankford elevated line."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For a full list of cities included in this award or to check out some of the other categories in USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Awards, click here.