Philly street art named best in U.S.

In its annual 10Best Readers Choice Awards, USA Today has called Philly the best city to 'see incredible street art'

By Hayden Mitman

As a recent internet sensation might say, Philadelphia has taken a few "L's" -- i.e. losses -- recently with the Phillies losing the World Series, the Union losing the MLS Cup, and the less said about the most recent Super Bowl, the better.

But, there's two reasons to keep your head held high in Philadelphia this week as, USA Today has named Philadelphia as the top city you must visit to see incredible street art in the entire country.

You'll have to keep your head up to see all the amazing art, as well.

Citing the impact of Mural Arts Philadelphia, which has produced more than 4,000 murals citywide since its inception in 1984, the publications notes that a "highlight is the Love Letter project, a series of 50 rooftop murals visible from the Market-Frankford elevated line."

For a full list of cities included in this award or to check out some of the other categories in USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Awards, click here.

Philadelphia
