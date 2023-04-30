Philly Store Owner Shoots Armed Robber, Police Say

A Philadelphia store owner shot an armed robber who stole from his business Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 20-year-old armed suspect entered a convenience store along the 4900 block of L Street at 12:01 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. As the robber fled the scene, the store owner pulled out his own gun and fired at him, police said.

The robbery suspect was later found by police inside a vehicle on K Street and Hunting Park Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was later taken into police custody.

Police also said they recovered two weapons.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.