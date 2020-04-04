Philadelpia

Philly Store Owner Shoots and Kills Attempted Robber, Police Say

Police said a man in his 20's tried to rob a store on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at 4:25 p.m. Saturday when the owner pulled out a gun and shot him five times

By David Chang

police line
Getty Images/iStock

A Philadelphia store owner shot and killed a man who tried to rob his business, according to investigators.

Police said a man in his 20's tried to rob a store on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at 4:25 p.m. Saturday. The store owner then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the man five times.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. The store owner was taken into custody for questioning.

The shooting was one of three on Saturday in Philadelphia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

