Philly Store Owner Shoots and Kills Attempted Robber, Police Say

A Philadelphia store owner shot and killed a man who tried to rob his business, according to investigators.
Police said a man in his 20's tried to rob a store on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at 4:25 p.m. Saturday. The store owner then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the man five times.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. The store owner was taken into custody for questioning.
The shooting was one of three on Saturday in Philadelphia.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.