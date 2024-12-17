Philly Stat 360 website tracks city's efforts to become safer, cleaner, greener  

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the official launch of Philly Stat 360, a new website that tracks the city’s efforts to improve government operations and services in various areas, including safety and economic opportunities.

“Philly Stat 360 is not only a tool for measuring progress but also for identifying areas where we need to invest more resources,” Mayor Parker said. “I believe in a city government that our citizens can see, touch and feel with visible actions that help people at the neighborhood level, and this is a key link in creating that.”

The website – which launched on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 – was created by the Mayor’s Office of Philly Stat 360 as well as the Office of Innovation & Technology and the Office of Integrated Data for Evidence and Action (IDEA). It tracks Philadelphia’s progress and how close the city is to meeting its operational goals in the following five categories:

This section tracks the city’s efforts to improve public safety. It includes the number of homicides, fatal overdoses, 911 call center response, dangerous building demolitions, on-time pothole repairs, speed cushion installations, smoke detector installations and retail thefts.

This section monitors how well the city is doing to improve the quality of life of neighborhoods. It includes data on trash collection, recycling collection, abandoned vehicles, graffiti removal, illegal dumping and secured vacant properties.

This section focuses on how the city is reducing its “carbon footprint.” It includes data on park trails, city facility energy use, total trees planted, greened acres constructed and new and repaved bike lanes.

This section provides data on growing jobs and financial help across the city. It includes data on instore awards, storefront improvement awards, building permits, business licenses, affordable housing units and business security cameras.

This section focuses on “advancing a government you can see, touch, and feel.” It includes data on right-to-know requests, 311 complaints and information requests, the city’s operating budget, city lawsuit settlements and city staffing.

“Mayor Parker has always emphasized that a government should not only be responsive to the needs of its people, but it should also actively involve them in understanding how the government works,” Kristin Bray, Chief Counsel to Mayor Parker and the Director of Philly Stat 360, wrote. “Mayor Parker’s innovative vision is reshaping Philadelphia's future and actively driving lasting, positive change for all Philadelphians. Philly Stat 360 is a manifestation of that vision—an accessible and interactive tool that empowers residents, enhances transparency, and makes government operations easier to understand.”