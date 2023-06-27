What to Know Philadelphia will be installing a "Portland Loo" -- that's the name for now -- at 15th and Arch streets at some point in 2023, the City announced last year.

The public restroom installation is part of the city's plan to erect a total of six standalone toilets in different parts of the city.

Ahead of these facilities being put into use, the city's Department of Public Health wants helps naming the toilets. "As Philadelphians, we take pride in everything we do, including installing bathrooms."

Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia. That's about to change thanks to city health and human services installing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.

"Public restrooms are a great way to improve quality of life and protect public health, and like many U.S. cities Philadelphia needs more," Kathleen Grady, Chief of Staff, Managing Director’s Office - Health and Human Services, said in a statement to NBC10 last summer. "We are excited to install a free-standing public restroom in Center City next year, after receiving valuable input from individuals, businesses, and civic groups."

The city isn't just dumping these anywhere. Philadelphia's five-year budget funds six of the public toilets, each in a different neighborhood, as part of a pilot program, according to a Health and Human Services blog post posted on the City's website.

"The goal of the public restroom pilot is to provide a permanent option that is more attractive to a broad group of people – including families, tourists, businesses, and underserved individuals," the HHS news release said.

Now those toilets need a catchy name. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health released final names for the public restrooms.

"As Philadelphians, we take pride in everything we do, including installing bathrooms," the health department's voting page says. "But they'll never be OURS with a name like 'Portland Loo.' So we need your help naming them!"

The three finalists stay well above potty humor (just imagine what they could have named these things) with a nod to the city in the name, "Phlush;" an ode to Portland Loo with "Philly Loo;" and the quite-literal "Philly Public Restroom" up for public vote on site and on Twitter.

Voting closes Thursday, June 29, at 5 p.m., according to Philly's Department of Planning and Development.

The first restroom -- these standalone units looks like tall oval-shaped metal pods with open blinds at the top -- will be placed in the shadow of City Hall at 15th and Arch streets in Center City at some point in 2023. The site has had temporary porta potties in place for more than a year, the City said.

"The 15th and Arch location was analyzed to ensure it meets the technical constraints for Portland Loo installation including the size of the space available, ownership of the land, proximity to intersections and the curb, and connections to water, sewage, and electricity utilities," last year's news release said.

On its website, Portland Loo says "the proof is in the potty" when it comes to preventing crime, maintenance and ease of installation.

The City explained more so why it chose the Portland Loo:

"The Portland Loo model is known for being durable, easy to clean, and having a crime prevention design features like graffiti-proof wall panels. The unit is ADA accessible, and it can fit a bicycle, a stroller, or two adults and a child."