Philadelphia

Philly Small, Midsize Businesses More Vulnerable to Missing Payments Than in Peer Cities

Late payments are an indicator of a possible business collapse, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia skyline
Getty Images

Philadelphia Skyline

" data-ellipsis="false">

Philadelphia’s small and midsize businesses are more vulnerable in an economic downturn than businesses of their size in other cities, according to a new report.

Pew Charitable Trusts, in collaboration with two Drexel University professors, analyzed the bill payments of small and midsize businesses during the last recession to determine how they could handle another economic downturn, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Philadelphia’s small and midsize businesses had more difficulty paying bills on time than other U.S. cities, indicating that they were less liquid and more vulnerable when the economy took a hit.

Small businesses are defined as up to 99 employees and midsize is 100 to 499.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 14 hours ago

Gov. Wolf Unveils 3-Phase Plan to Slowly Reopen Pa. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

construction 52 mins ago

Temperature Checks, Lunches Alone: What to Expect When Construction Resumes

Late payments are an indicator of a possible business collapse, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Read more about the risks to Philadelphia's businesses at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaBusiness
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us