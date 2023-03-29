What to Know The first day of school for Philadelphia School District students will be after Labor Day in 2023. The 2023-24 academic calendar has been posted.

Schools will now observe dedicated in-person learning days on Veterans Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

The school district is taking steps to limit the number of half days to make child care easier for parents and guardians.

Students in the School District of Philadelphia can enjoy a longer summer in 2023, but they're losing some days off throughout the 2023-24 school year.

School will start after Labor Day -- on Sept. 5 -- a change from previous years' start dates at the end of August. To account for the change, students are going to observe in-school days of learning, instead of having a day off on holidays such as Indigenous Peoples Day and Veterans Day.

How did the school district decide on changes to the calendar?

The Board of Education approved the academic calendars for 2023-24 and 2024-25 on Feb. 23. It voted to start school after Labor Day in 2023, but before Labor Day in 2024. Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. wrote in a letter to families that the district aims to start school after Labor Day as often as possible, but it might not always be feasible due to calendar constraints.

"Our primary goal was to establish a schedule that supports student learning and meets the diverse needs of students, families and staff, while also adhering to calendar requirements mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Collective Bargaining Units," Watlington wrote.

The school district collected feedback from parents and guardians through town hall meetings and surveys before coming up with the new schedule. Watlington Sr. wrote that the community engagement progress showed a preference for saving days off for religious and cultural celebrations and traditions.

What holidays will students have off?

Going forward, Veterans Day and Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated in school with learning and reflection. On Veterans Day, students will learn about those who served the United States and how to honor them.

Indigenous Peoples Day will be used for student learning about the history of the United States, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, as well as indigenous peoples' contributions to society. The district is planning to collaborate with Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly Inc., a group that has produced an annual cultural festival and awareness campaign for the holiday since 2017.

The Lunar New Year will now be an observed day off in response to community feedback and the school board's desire to represent the district's Asian communities in the school calendar.

Diwali was not elevated as a widely observed holiday, but schools will be encouraged to engage in learning about the culture and holiday.

Eid al-Adha will be observed when it falls on a weekday during the school year, rather than during the summer as it does during the 2023-24 school year. Eid al-Fitr will also be an observed day off on the date recommended by religious leaders.

Holidays and cultural celebrations that fall on weekends will not be observed on the connecting Friday or Monday, unless it's mandated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

What about half days?

The district is also planning to cut down on the number of half days, which can be difficult for working parents and guardians. The 2023-24 calendar includes 12 half days for all students, and a couple more for kindergarteners. The 2022-23 calendar has included 19 early dismissal days for all students, and more for kindergarteners.

Click here to check out the full breakdown of the 2023-24 academic calendar for Philadelphia public school students.