Philly school district braces for possible SEPTA strike

Officials with the School District of Philadelphia have released a plan to help the some 55,000 students in the district who rely on SEPTA to go to school navigate in the event that transit workers go on strike on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

SEPTA workers, seeking a new contract, have said that they intend to strike once the clock strikes midnight on Thursday evening. unless a deal can be made with managers before then.

The strike, unanimously approved by members of the Transportation Workers Union Local 234, which represents some 5,300 transit workers, could see SEPTA's Broad Street line, Market-Frankford line, trolleys and at least 104 bus routes shuttered.

"While the School District of Philadelphia is not directly involved in these contract negotiations, it is clear that a SEPTA strike would impact the operation of our District," wrote Philadelphia's school district superintendent Tony Watlington in a letter to parents. "I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves. I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption."

Since, he wrote, nearly 55,000 students in the district rely on SEPTA to get to school, having the district provide transportation to support these students in the event of a strike "would not be an option."

If a strike were to occur, Watlington said students who are late or absent due to the shutdowns will not be marked late and will be excused with a note from a parent or guardian.

Also, he said in the letter, since educators and school staff members could also be impacted by any strike, late arrives at schools for them would be excused. And, he said, if the strike causes issues with staffing levels, the district is prepared to deploy staffing support as needed.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that learning continues for all students in the event of a SEPTA strike. The District will closely monitor student and staff attendance at all schools. In cases where student or staff attendance is dramatically affected by the strike, the District may recommend that a school move to virtual instruction," wrote Watlington in the letter. "In such a case, District and school leadership will ensure that all students, including and especially those with special needs, are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning. Teachers will not deliver in-person and virtual instruction at the same time."

If a strike occurs, Watlington told parents to watch for information on the district's SEPTA Strike Blog, Facebook, Twitter (also known as "X") and Instagram accounts for updates.