Philly School Reopens After Being Closed Due to Asbestos

A Philadelphia elementary school is set to reopen after being closed for more than a week due to asbestos.

The Philadelphia School District announced Clara Barton Elementary School will reopen to students and staff on Monday.

The school, located on 4600 Rosehill Street in Philadelphia, was closed between Feb. 13 and Feb. 21 after damaged asbestos was found in the attic and boiler room during an inspection. Students and staff at the school were relocated to Martin Luther King High School during the closure.

Two independent firms conducted air quality testing at Clara Barton and determined the building was safe for student and staff to return.

At least 10 Philadelphia schools have been closed due to asbestos this year. The closures prompted the Philadelphia Teachers Union to call for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to declare a state of emergency.