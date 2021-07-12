Child Pornography

Philly School Employee Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

Daniel Gaudiello, 45, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, criminal use of a communications facility and other related offenses. 

By David Chang

ShowImage1
Fairfax Media via Getty Images

What to Know

  • Daniel Gaudiello, 45, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, criminal use of a communications facility and other related offenses. 
  • After searching through his home, police determined Gaudiello had uploaded and distributed more than 200 images of child pornography through the internet. 
  • Gaudiello was an employee at the Philadelphia Learning Academy - South.

A Philadelphia school employee is accused of possessing more than 200 images of child pornography. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Daniel Gaudiello, 45, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, criminal use of a communications facility and other related offenses. 

Daniel Gaudiello

The investigation began in May 2021 when Chester County detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that 145 images of child pornography were uploaded to an internet provider. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

4 hours ago

Storms Lead to Widespread Flooding in Bucks County, Northeast Philly and South Jersey

Anthony Hardy Williams 7 hours ago

Philly State Senator's Aide Accused of Punching Golf Course Worker

The images had been sent to and from a Yahoo email address between February 2019 and April 2021 and showed naked girls between the ages of 6 and 10 in sexually suggestive clothing and poses. 

Detectives traced the IP address to Gaudiello’s home in Downingtown where they executed a search warrant on May 19, according to investigators.

Police said they seized computers and thumb drives during the search and determined Gaudiello had uploaded and distributed more than 200 images of child pornography through the internet. 

Gaudiello, who was a staff member at the Philadelphia Learning Academy - South, was arrested and later released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for July 21. 

“The sexual abuse of children happens far too frequently in Chester County, and my office is determined to put a stop to it,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “I ask that people sign up for a Stewards of Children virtual workshop to learn how to recognize, react to, and prevent child abuse by emailing County Coordinator Kate Walters at kwalters@chesco.org.” 

If you suspect child abuse, call Childline at 1-800-932-0313.

This article tagged under:

Child PornographyDelaware CountyChester CountyPhiladelphia School DistrictDOWNINGTOWN
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us