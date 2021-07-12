Philly School Employee Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

What to Know Daniel Gaudiello, 45, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, criminal use of a communications facility and other related offenses.

After searching through his home, police determined Gaudiello had uploaded and distributed more than 200 images of child pornography through the internet.

Gaudiello was an employee at the Philadelphia Learning Academy - South.

Daniel Gaudiello, 45, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, criminal use of a communications facility and other related offenses.

The investigation began in May 2021 when Chester County detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that 145 images of child pornography were uploaded to an internet provider.

The images had been sent to and from a Yahoo email address between February 2019 and April 2021 and showed naked girls between the ages of 6 and 10 in sexually suggestive clothing and poses.

Detectives traced the IP address to Gaudiello’s home in Downingtown where they executed a search warrant on May 19, according to investigators.

Police said they seized computers and thumb drives during the search and determined Gaudiello had uploaded and distributed more than 200 images of child pornography through the internet.

Gaudiello, who was a staff member at the Philadelphia Learning Academy - South, was arrested and later released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for July 21.

“The sexual abuse of children happens far too frequently in Chester County, and my office is determined to put a stop to it,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “I ask that people sign up for a Stewards of Children virtual workshop to learn how to recognize, react to, and prevent child abuse by emailing County Coordinator Kate Walters at kwalters@chesco.org.”

If you suspect child abuse, call Childline at 1-800-932-0313.