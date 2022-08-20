Philly School District Workers Vote To Strike as Contract Negotiations Stall

The union representing hundreds of service employees within the School District of Philadelphia voted Saturday to authorize a strike as both parties continue contract and safety negotiations.

The Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ announced that its members voted to authorize a strike amid demands to address low wages and safety concerns.

“There are still workers in our bargaining unit at the Philadelphia School District who make poverty wages. There are workers in this bargaining unit who have not been trained to mitigate asbestos, they have not been trained to de-escalate dangerous situations in schools, they have not been trained on what to do if there is an active shooter. This is unacceptable,” John Bynum, Assistant District Leader at SEIU 32BJ said in a statement.

Union officials said in a press release that their members will strike if they do not have a new contract by the time their current contract expires which is set to be on August 31, 2022.

Enough is Enough! @32BJseiu members who work hard to keep the Philadelphia School District running have voted to strike. Watch Live at 1:00pm https://t.co/kASBakMnck pic.twitter.com/lM80HcRJcR — 32BJ SEIU /// #UnionStrong 💪💪🏻💪🏽💪🏿 (@32BJSEIU) August 20, 2022

According to the union, an estimated 2,000 Philadelphia School District workers, which include attendants, building cleaners, bus drivers, engineers, mechanics, and trades workers, are represented under the expiring contract.