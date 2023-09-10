Philly school district food workers set to strike

Members of Unite Here Local 634, the union that represents about 1,900 food service employees throughout the School District of Philadelphia have unanimously authorized a strike "if and when it deems it appropriate."

On Sunday morning, organizers announced that the action comes as the union is amid negotiations with the district for a new collective bargaining agreement, that organizers said "guarantees equity, fairness, and safety for its members and for the School District’s students."

“Our members are the people make sure that young people in the City of Philadelphia are kept fed and safe. But, our wages don’t guarantee that we can keep our own families fed and safe. Enough is enough," said Local 634 president Nicole Hunt in a statement. “Our Union will continue to negotiate in good faith with the School District. But we will no longer accept less. This strike authorization vote gives our Executive Board the ability to do what is necessary if the School District is not able to meet our commonsense demands."

Organizers said that the union’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on Sept. 30.

Officials at the School District of Philadelphia did not immediately reply to a request for comment.