The Philadelphia School District announced a new plan that would allow uninterrupted in-person learning in situations in which they need to temporarily relocate students from their school.

In a letter to families, the School District detailed their “Swing Space Master Plan” which they said was developed with the “primary goal of creating safe, flexible, alternative learning environments for all students when unforeseen circumstances impact their regular school setting.”

See the Swing Space Regional Map here

The district said the plan allows them to quickly relocate students and teachers to a designated alternative location.

The plan includes the following features, according to the school district:

Swift Response:

“In the event of environmental hazards such as asbestos abatement, mold remediation, building maintenance, repairs, or other safety concerns, the Plan enables us to quickly relocate students and staff to a temporary facility without compromising the quality or consistency of education,” the school district wrote.

Safety Measures:

“The swing space locations have been thoroughly assessed to meet safety standards and provide a secure learning environment. Our top priority is the well-being of your child, and we have taken every precaution to ensure that the temporary space is safe and conducive to learning,” the school district wrote.

Minimal Disruption:

“Transition to a swing space will be carefully planned to minimize disruption to your child's education. We will work closely with teachers, administrators, and support staff to maintain continuity in instruction and provide necessary resources,” the school district wrote.

Communication:

“In the event of a move to the swing space, timely and transparent communication will be our priority. We will keep you informed every step of the way, providing details about the relocation process, transportation arrangements, breakfast and lunch service, and any additional information you may need,” the school district wrote.

Parents with questions about the plan can contact the school district by emailing facilitiesswingspace@philasd.org.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia School District implemented virtual learning for students. Over the past few years, many schools in the district have also had to relocate due to asbestos being found in old buildings.