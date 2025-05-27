School bus crashes into rowhomes in North Philly

A bus for the School District of Philadelphia was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning that left it resting on the sidewalk against several rowhomes in North Philly.

On Tuesday morning, at about 7:25 a.m., Sky Force 10 captured images of the bus in the aftermath of the crash.

Fire crews could be seen working near the front wheels of the vehicle.

But, officials did not immediately provide further details on what led to the crash, the extent of the damage in this incident, nor if anyone was injured.

It was not immediately clear if there were any students on the bus at the time the crash occurred.

However, NBC10 is working to learn more on this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.