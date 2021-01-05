Philadelphia

Philly Saint Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association made the announcement Tuesday. 

By David Chang

Philadelphia’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the latest big event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association made the announcement Tuesday. 

“After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade and all events related to the parade,” a spokesperson for the group wrote. “This decision was made with significant consideration to the challenges and concerns that we continue to face with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus variant 4 hours ago

Philly Labs Are Testing UK Travelers for Coronavirus Variant

Carson Wentz 5 hours ago

Carson Wentz Needs Time to Think About Future in Philly, AP Source Says

The group wrote they will continue to plan the 250th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade for March 13, 2022. 

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us