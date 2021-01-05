Philly Saint Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the latest big event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association made the announcement Tuesday.

“After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade and all events related to the parade,” a spokesperson for the group wrote. “This decision was made with significant consideration to the challenges and concerns that we continue to face with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The group wrote they will continue to plan the 250th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade for March 13, 2022.