Philly rowhome struck at least 16 times in shooting

A shooter or shooters opened fire outside a Philadelphia rowhome overnight, striking the house at least 16 times, but luckily not striking anyone inside, according to police.

The gunfire took place around 1 a.m. Friday along Memphis Street, near East Allegheny Avenue, in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police said that at least 16 bullets struck the home -- bullet holes could be seen in a window. However, no injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting wasn't clear, police said.

Investigators hoped surveillance video would help them track down whoever opened fire.