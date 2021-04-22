Philly Reveals Primary Election Polling Places for More Than 1,600 City Divisions

Philadelphia election officials on Wednesday revealed the polling places of more than 1,600 city divisions for May 18’s primary elections.

The Office of the City Commissioners, which oversees elections, said the current list is not complete and will be updated weekly, with the final list published 20 days before Election Day. That means the polling places that are currently listed could change, so voters should check the final list once it is posted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Our goal is for as many divisions as possible to return to their regular polling places,” the commissioners said on their website, referencing last year’s elections in which many usual polling places were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philadelphia is divided into 1,703 divisions grouped into 66 wards. You can find your ward using this map and from there find your division and polling place here.

The city has also set up 14 drop boxes for people who whish to drop off their mail ballots.

Pennsylvania has closed primaries, meaning people must be registered as either Democrats or Republicans to vote.

In Philadelphia, this year’s election will pit current District Attorney Larry Krasner against fellow Democratic challenger Carlos Vega. Krasner has implemented progressive, reform-minded policies during his time as Philadelphia’s top prosecutor, while Vega argues that Krasner has failed to keep residents safe.

In the heavily Democratic city, the winner of the primary election will also be the presumptive winner of November’s general election.

HOW TO VOTE IN MAY 18 PRIMARY: The deadline to register to vote or to change your party designation is 5 p.m. on May 3. Voter applicants can use Pennsylvania's online voter registration system, and traditional paper voter registration forms must be received in county voter registration offices by close of business on May 3.