Philly Restaurants Can Make Their Streeteries Permanent – With Some Changes

Outdoor “streeteries” will be a permanent fixture in Philadelphia, the mayor’s office announced, but with some changes.

On Wednesday, the city unveiled updated regulations that restaurants will have to follow if they want to apply to make their table setups on streets permanent.

Among the requirements: restaurant owners must get consent from the property owner, they must have a certificate of insurance and a valid food license for the specified location.

Restaurant owners must also make sure their current set-ups are up to the new permanent regulations before applying. The city said most streeteries that were put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic do not comply and will require “substantial re-design or total removal.”

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“While the regulations go into effect immediately, restaurant owners will have a period of time to review options available to them, prepare necessary documents, submit applications and remove existing streetery set ups that do not comply with the regulations,” the release from the city said.

Streeteries can only exist in the parking lane directly in front of the business; not in vehicle travel or bike lanes. Seating with tents, canopy coverings or propane-sourced heaters are no longer permitted, the city’s guide states. Remodeled shipping containers also aren’t allowed.

At certain intersections, streeteries also must have a 30-foot buffer zone from the corner, according to the new standards, which will be a problem for several currently in use.

Streeteries became a popular dining solution in June of 2020 when the pandemic limited indoor dining for more than 750 Philadelphia restaurants and bars.

The city is holding two webinar sessions on Oct. 31 and Nov. 21 for business owners to learn more.