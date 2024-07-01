Philly renews Verizon contract, plans to bring internet to 183 rec. centers

Rec. centers throughout the city will soon be a little more connected as Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has announced that the city has renewed a contract with Verizon that includes an agreement to bring internet access to 183 rec. centers, and 261 other city-owned properties.

“This historic agreement is the result of negotiations, collaboration and hard work in the Parker Administration – and the previous Kenney Administration,” said Parker, in a statement on the renewal. “We have listened to the voices of our residents, consulted with our experts, and crafted a plan that we believe reflects our collective needs as a city. We are proud to provide broadband access at the speed of light for our residents who use our recreation centers.”

The agreement, which was set to expire next month, was originally inked in 2009 to provide cable and internet services to the city. Now, city officials said, the contract has been renewed for five-years and it will help bring internet connectivity to rec. centers and other properties to help ensure "they remain vibrant hubs of activity and provide digital inclusion for generations to come."

Officials said that the terms of the franchise agreement are:

Verizon will continue to pay the City the maximum franchise fees permitted by federal law (five percent of gross revenues).

Verizon will provide $8 million over the five-year life of the agreement in grant funding to support Public, Education, and Government grants (PEG Grants) to Internet access providers. This includes PhillyCAM, the School District of Philadelphia and Channel 64.

Verizon will also provide a grant of $500,000 for technology initiatives associated with its use of ‘dark fiber’ - another technological innovation for the City.

Verizon will provide broadband internet access to 183 City-owned recreation centers within two years, and up to 261 additional City-owned properties at the City’s choosing.

“Our rec centers have to stay current with modern technology in order to engage communities and equip young people with the resources they need,” said Susan Slawson, commissioner of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, in a statement. “The renewal of the Verizon franchise agreement is going to be transformative for 183 of our rec centers and the neighborhoods they serve.”