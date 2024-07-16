Philadelphia

Philly saw record snowfall amid heat wave, NWS claims

Early Monday, a storm passing over the Philadelphia area brought a 'trace' amount of snowfall to the region, beating a record of 0.0 inches set in 1870

By Hayden Mitman

Rain hits an NBC10 camera shot of then Philadelphia skyline during a storm on Sunday, July 14.
It may not have seemed like it -- with temperatures in the area hitting nearly 100 degrees as a heat wave moves across the region -- but Philadelphia saw a record snowfall early Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, at about 2:02 a.m. on Monday, thunderstorms passed over the Philadelphia region and produced a "trace" amount of hail.

The service posted about the incident on social media.

The National Weather Service noted online that, "since hail is frozen precipitation,' the trace amount of snow counts in climate reports.

The "trace" amount is record setting and beat the previous record of 0.0 inches of snow that was set in 1870, the National Weather Service said.

For the rest of the week, snow is unlikely to return as the city is in the grips of another heat wave that also started on Monday.

