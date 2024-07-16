Philly saw record snowfall amid heat wave, NWS claims

It may not have seemed like it -- with temperatures in the area hitting nearly 100 degrees as a heat wave moves across the region -- but Philadelphia saw a record snowfall early Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, at about 2:02 a.m. on Monday, thunderstorms passed over the Philadelphia region and produced a "trace" amount of hail.

The service posted about the incident on social media.

Here's a win for #TeamSnow. Thunderstorms passed over Philadelphia Intl. Airport Sunday afternoon and produced small hail. Since hail is frozen precipitation, this counts as a "trace" of snow in our climate reports. Hence, the record daily snowfall report. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/NbZ3xC2vfi — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 15, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The National Weather Service noted online that, "since hail is frozen precipitation,' the trace amount of snow counts in climate reports.

The "trace" amount is record setting and beat the previous record of 0.0 inches of snow that was set in 1870, the National Weather Service said.

For the rest of the week, snow is unlikely to return as the city is in the grips of another heat wave that also started on Monday.