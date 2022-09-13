Philly Rapper PnB Rock Shot, Killed at Los Angeles Restaurant: Multiple Reports

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining at a Los Angeles restaurant Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a robbery and shooting investigation was underway at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, a popular Inglewood restaurant, after the crime was reported at 1:23 p.m.

TMZ, the Los Angeles Times and other publications identified the victim as PnB Rock, though the LAPD would not confirm his identity until family could be notified. NBC News has yet to independently confirm his death.

The LAPD said the victim was eating when the gunman approached, brandished a gun, and demanded property.

The gunman shot him multiple times, stole from him, and hopped into a getaway vehicle, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was declared dead, according to the LAPD.

Hours before, Rakim Hasheem Allen -- better known by his stage name PnB Rock -- posted a video showing his girlfriend on his Twitter account.

PnB Rock released his debut single in 2014, which he wrote while incarcerated, and signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. He was featured on Ed Sheeran's 2019 song "Cross Me." In 2020, PnB Rock released "Ordinary" which featured late rapper Pop Smoke, who was slain during a robbery of a Hollywood Hills home Feb. 19.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was among those paying tribute to PnB Rock.

Saddened by the passing of rapper PnB Rock, who died earlier today due to a senseless act of gun violence.



PnB Rock was a star in the industry. Sending our condolences to his friends and family during this time. pic.twitter.com/KfB6mvzOMN — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 13, 2022

In January of 2019, PnB Rock talked to NBC10 about growing up in Philadelphia, and his performance at the newly-renovated Met music venue on North Broad Street. He was the first hip hop artist to perform at the venue.

The Fillmore in Philadelphia and the Met had messages that said "RIP PnB Rock" on the marquees overnight.

PnB Rock also headlined Philadelphia's first "Stop the Violence" concert at the TLA on South Street. in August of 2016.

Rest well! @PnBRock He moved to L.A. to chill and get away from his environment, and to enjoy and pursue his Music Career. When I met him at a “Stop the Violence Rally” at Audenreid H.S. he was a very respectful young man. Sad loss for our City. #peacenotguns 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/SAhBne79yt — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock shared a daughter with Instagram model Stephanie Sibounheuang. He has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Roscoe's has been a Los Angeles mainstay for decades, our partners at KNBC report. The soul food chain was founded in 1975 in Hollywood, and has been frequented by celebrities like Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Snoop Dogg, and even President Barack Obama.

