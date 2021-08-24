Philly Rapper PnB Rock Gets Probation After Police Find Marijuana, Stolen Gun at Home

Philadelphia hip hop artist PnB Rock will get probation after police found marijuana and a stolen gun at a Bensalem home two years ago.

In January 2019, PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was arrested after Bensalem Police executed a search warrant at a home on Konefal Street in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania. The search was the result of an investigation that began in November 2018 after Bensalem Police received several complaints of loud parties and the constant smell of marijuana coming from the home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

During the search, police found approximately five pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, over $33,000 in cash and a stolen .40 caliber Glock handgun. Both Allen, 29, and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang were arrested. Sibounheuang pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months of probation.

On Monday, Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 100 hours of community service.

PnB Rock is a popular hip hop artist who grew up in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood as well as Northeast Philadelphia. In a 2016 interview with Fader Magazine, he revealed that the “P” and “B” in his stage name referenced the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets near where he lived in Germantown. His 2016 song “Selfish” was certified triple platinum while his 2019 album “TrapStar Turnt PopStar” peaked at number four on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.