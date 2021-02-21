Philly Radio Legend Cody Anderson Dies at 78

Friends, family and fans are mourning a Philadelphia radio legend and icon.
Cody Anderson, the first General Manager of WURD, Philly’s only African American owned and operated talk radio station, died from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday. He was 78 and would have turned 79 on Thursday.
Anderson was also the longtime GM and president of WDAS-FM 105.3 FM and a former owner of WHAT-1340 AM.
“Cody was instrumental in breathing life into WURD and shepherding it over our almost 20 years, first as General Manager and most recently as a beloved host, mentor and friend,” Sara Lomax-Reese, president and CEO of WURD, said. “Like his biological family, the WURD family will miss him deeply. But we are grateful for his tireless and generous support of independent Black media, which he championed every day of his life, especially through his advocacy of WURD Radio.”
Anderson remained actively involved with WURD after serving as GM. He co-hosted the Electric Magazine with Vikki Leach every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. He also co-hosted the bi-weekly 9 a.m. Saturday morning shows with Philly City Council President Darrell Clarke and Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. William Hite.
He also served as co-host of the weekly Laborer’s Live show every Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WURD honored Anderson back on Dec. 4 with a 3-hour celebration at their annual Empowerment Experience event as friends, family and radio pioneers who worked with him spoke on his influence and legacy.
“His office was in the same building, on the same floor and just a few doors down from WURD’s offices,” Lomax-Reese said. “He flowed in and out of the WURD headquarters, offering gentle but firm guidance to our hosts, producers, sales team -- all of us. He offered me wise counsel cultivated from a long career as a radio manager, entrepreneur and community servant.”
Anderson was also the father of Fox 29 anchor Bill Anderson
