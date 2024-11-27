President Joe Biden has signed off on a Northeast Philadelphia post office being renamed in memory of a fallen officer.

The outgoing Democratic president signed a law this week renaming the post office at 9925 Bustleton Avenue as the "Sergeant Christopher David Fitzgerald Post Office Building," U.S. congressman Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., said.

Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty in 2023.

“Naming this post office in Sergeant Fitzgerald’s honor will ensure that his legacy of service and sacrifice endures for generations to come, and serves as a lasting tribute to his profound impact on our community,” Boyle said. “Sergeant Fitzgerald was a beloved member of the Temple University community and a dedicated public servant who gave his all to protect and serve Philadelphia. His bravery, selflessness, and commitment to others are a powerful testament to the best of our society.”

Shooting death of Officer Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald was gunned down on the evening of Feb. 18 of 2023 in an attack that happened near North 17 Street and West Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia. At the time, Fitzgerald was trying to apprehend a person who robbed a nearby convenience store.

Authorities said, on the night of the incident, Fitzgerald spotted three people dressed in black and wearing masks in an area where there had been a series of robberies and carjackings. He chased the trio, and after two of them hid he continued to pursue the third, police said.

Authorities allege that he caught up with teenager Miles Pfeffer and ordered him to the ground and the two then struggled before Pfeffer pulled a handgun and fired.

Fitzgerald was shot at least once and fell to the ground, police said.

Police allege that Pfeffer then stood over Fitzgerald and shot him several times in the head and face, killing him.

After Fitzgerald had been fatally injured and lay bleeding on the ground, police believe Pfeffer attempted to rob Fitzgerald of his gun and went through his pockets.

Police later arrested Pfeffer for the killing at his mother's Bucks County home.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Pfeffer is charged with murder, criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, disarming an officer, robbery, theft, evading arrest and weapons crimes in Fitzgerald's killing. He also faces robbery, theft, terroristic threatening and other charges in the subsequent carjacking.

Pfeffer has remained jailed awaiting trial and has not publicly spoken about the allegations against him.

At Fitzgerald's funeral service in February, he was remembered as a loving father and "hero" public servant.

During the service he was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Fitzgerald's family calls for death penalty

Fitzgerald's family are calling for prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Miles Pfeffer, the man accused of murdering the 31-year-old husband and father.

In the past, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has called the death penalty "unconstitutional" and Fitzgerald's family claimed that they were told, through a letter from the DA's office, that prosecutors would not seek the death penalty in Fitzgerald's case.

And, they said, if Krasner won't seek capital punishment in this case, the family is hoping a newly appointed special prosecutor will.

Also, this isn't the first time that Fitzgerald's family have called for the death penalty for his killer. Family members called for capital punishment during a hearing earlier this year, as well.

The slain officer's mother, Marissa, argued that taking the death penalty off the table removes an option for a judge and jury tasked with seeking justice in her son's slaying.

The family noted that they are calling on Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry to empower newly appointed Special Prosecutor Michael Untermeyer, to adopt the case.

Untermeyer has been named as a special prosecutor through Act 40 and he has been placed in charge of investigating and prosecuting crimes on SEPTA.

The family noted that Fitzgerald's slaying happened within 500 feet of a SEPTA location.

An attorney in Krasner's office has told NBC10 that they are not seeking the death penalty.

Sgt. Fitzgerald's legacy

Fitzgerald was the first line-of-duty death in the history of the Temple University Police Department, a school official said.

Fitzgerald was a married father of four children, the youngest just 7 years old. Family members said he had just come back from his birthday vacation shortly before his killing.

He was working overtime and planned to take his kids out for pancakes Sunday morning, reported NBC10's Karen Hua.

Beside his love for family and dedication to public service, Fitzgerald was an avid runner who helped promote physical fitness in minority and law enforcement communities.