Philly POPS to End After More Than 40 Years

After more than 40 years, the iconic music of The Philly POPS will come to an end.

Frank Giordano, the president of the Philly-based orchestra, announced Wednesday the POPS will cease operations following the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 season.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances has led the Philly POPS to make the difficult decision to cease operations following the conclusion of the current 2022–23 season,” Giordano wrote.

The group will still perform at the remaining shows scheduled for the rest of the season.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“For the remainder of our season, every performance will be dedicated to you, our beloved patrons,” Giordano wrote.

The POPS was founded by presenter and producer Moe Septee in 1979. The group plays orchestral versions of popular jazz, swing and Broadway songs.