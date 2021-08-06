Philly Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left Man in Coma

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the hit-an-run driver who struck a man and left him in a medically induced coma.

The crash happened July 22 as 41-year-old Mario Urroz was walking on the 100 block of E. Clearfield Street. The crash left him with a broken leg and head injuries, with Urroz’s mother telling NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62 that he suffered brain hemorrhaging.

“At that moment, he calls me and says, ‘Mom, mom, someone ran me over and broke my leg,’” Fermina Urroz, the victim’s mother, recalled.

Video shows what police said was a silver Mitsubishi sedan, possibly an early 2000’s Galant, running over Mario Urroz has he walked back home from picking up takeout.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police said the car never stopped. Investigators said the car may have damage to the passenger side view mirror and passenger side headlight, as well as the bumper and hood area on the passenger side.

Mario Urroz remains in a medically induced coma at Temple University Hospital. His mother said doctors have told the family that if he makes it, he will likely have to “start from zero” and receive speech and occupational therapy.

“It hurts to see him laying in bed like that with the machine in his face and everything, because he’s a very active man,” Gilma Urroz, the victim’s sister, said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department’s Accident Investigations Division at 215-685-3180, ext. 81.