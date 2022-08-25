Found Safe: Philly Police Locate Stolen Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside

After about an hour search, Philadelphia police located a stolen car that was taken with a toddler inside in Germantown Thursday evening.
Officers found the 2-year-old boy safe inside the Chrysler 300 on the 4600 block of North 16th Street just before 7 p.m., police said.
SkyForce10 was overhead as the child was reunited with family.
The car was stolen from Belfield and Ogontz avenues - about a half mile from where it was later located - shortly before 6 p.m., investigators said.
According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the vehicle was left running and unlocked with the 2-year-old boy inside. It's believed someone jumped in and stole the car likely unaware there was a child inside.
