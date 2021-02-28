Philly Police Search for Missing Teen Boy With Mild Autism

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing teen boy with mild autism.

Jalen Maxwell, 13, was last seen at his home in the Wissinoming section of the city on the 1700 block of Anchor Street on Friday at 6:45 a.m. He has been missing since then.

Jalen is a 5-foot-4 African American boy weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a green Children’s Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers and a blue and black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.

Jalen has mild autism, according to the principal of his school, St. Martin of Tours, and may not respond to strangers.

If you have any information on Jalen’s whereabouts, please call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911.