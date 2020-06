Police are searching for two teens who went missing in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were last spotted swimming in the river off 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue around 7:15 p.m. They haven’t been seen since then.

The search continues for two kids, presumably teens, who went into the water near 56th and Lindbergh in Bartram’s Garden. There was a barbecue, picnic going on at the time. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/qrmLjEMQ01 — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) June 11, 2020

Police set up a staging area on the 2700 block of South 56th Street and the parents of the teens are also at the scene.

Police say 3 teens were here. One went in water, another jumped in to help, the third stayed on land and called 911 immediately. Search for 2 continues at this moment. Boats are in the water. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/tZTWsDlZny — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) June 11, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.