3 Philly SWAT Officers Shot, Sources Say

Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot early Wednesday, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC10 News.

The incident played out near North 10th and Brown streets in North Philadelphia's Poplar section around 6 a.m. Police officers and vehicles could be seen throughout the area.

No official word yet on the condition of the officers struck by gunfire, however, sources said each officer was being treated in stable condition.

Police taped off part of North 10th Street.

A person could be seen being loaded into an ambulance on nearby 9th Street, reported NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle.

At least two people could also be seen apparently handcuffed and being led past the police tape by officers.

This story is developing and will be updated.

