Philly police release video of man accused of stabbing Temple worker

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a man accused of robbing and stabbing a Temple University employee last week.

On Jan. 16, around 7:10 a.m., a Temple worker was walking along the 1700 block of North 10th Street when an unidentified man armed with a knife approached him and tried to take his bags, police said. A struggle ensued and the worker fell to the ground, according to investigators.

The armed man then stabbed the worker in the arm and took his wallet, police said. The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment and was “alert and conscious,” according to school officials.

Investigators said the suspect fled east on Montgomery Avenue towards 8th Street. On Monday, Jan. 22, police released surveillance video of the suspect using the victim’s stolen credit card inside a store shortly after the robbery, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspect is described as a man with facial hair wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.

Surveillance photo of the suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, please text or call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477), 911 or Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

“As we return for the spring semester, we want to remind all members of the Temple community to familiarize themselves with the university’s available safety resources. More information on these can be found at safety.temple.edu,” Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s Vice President for Public Safety, wrote in a letter to the school community. “If you have not already done so, we also encourage you to download and use the TUSafe app to request emergency services or walking escorts.”