The adult son of a Philadelphia police officer was shot at least nine times and killed during what investigators said was a robbery in North Philadelphia Monday morning.

Police officers found the 23-year-old man around 4:35 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue (near North Broad Street) with several gunshot wounds, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Monday's morning news conference. Medics rushed the man to nearby Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators believe the shooting took place during a robbery, the DA's office said.

Of the nine bullets that struck the man, eight appeared to have hit him in the back, Joanne Pescatore, the new chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office's Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, said.

The 23-year-old "was home from school," Pescatore said while not elaborating on where he attended school. Video captured at least some of the deadly incident.

City officials have yet to name the officer's son. No motive has been given for his killing and no arrests were made in the hours after the shooting.

This was the latest homicide as Philadelphia deals with an uptick in killings. As of the end of Sunday, there were already at least 37 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, up 3% from the same date last year.

"This is a slight increase from terrible to terrible," Krasner said Monday.

A total of 562 people were killed in the city in 2021, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. Those killings were the most since the city began keeping track in 1960, and they eclipsed the previous record of 500 slayings in 1990.

The city appropriated $155 million to public safety in its last budget, including $16 million for neighborhood-based groups fighting violence.

However, Mayor Jim Kenney twice declined to issue an emergency declaration on gun violence, something pushed by both activists and fellow lawmakers as a way to clear red tape and expedite resources to combat the problem.

