Philly Police Officer Hurt as Cruiser, Pickup Collide

A Philadelphia police officer responding to a call was injured when his cruiser and a pickup truck collided in North Philadelphia early Friday, authorities said.

The collision happened at 24th Street and Allegheny Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The officer suffered minor facial injuries, cuts and bruises and was being treated at a hospital, while the other driver and a passenger in the pickup were not injured, authorities said.

The officer's name and details on the call he was responding to were not disclosed. It wasn't clear if the officer had activated the cruiser's emergency lights.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

