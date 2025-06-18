Philadelphia

Philly police looking for man who shot homeowner after trying to steal AC units

By Brendan Brightman

Philadelphia police are looking for a man who shot a homeowner in the leg after they confronted the suspect who was trying to steal two of their window air conditioning units, officials said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. at the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue, police said.

Police who arrived at the scene found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.

According to police, the suspect broke in the front door and was able to get the AC units onto the sidewalk before being confronted.

When the homeowner confronted the burglar, he shot the victim in the leg and fled.

The suspect fled on foot and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants with a white stripe down the side, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

