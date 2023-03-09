Philly Police ID 7 of 8 Suspects Accused of Attacking Woman in Center City

Philadelphia Police have identified seven of the eight young people who they say were caught on camera attacking a woman and stomping her unconscious along a Center City sidewalk last month.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges for the seven suspects, who they described as "juveniles" and police are working to take them into custody, officials announced Thursday night.

Police are still working to identify an eighth and final suspect whom they released a surveillance photo of.

Photo of final suspect.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, call central detectives at 215-686-3093 or 215-696-TIPS (8477).

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images and video of the Feb. 23 attack at 15th and Chestnut Street that left the 33-year-old victim with injuries to her head, face and body.

The attack happened at 7:12 p.m., police said.

"Several people in a group assaulted her knocking her to the ground," police said. "The suspects then continued to punch and stomp the victim rendering her unconscious."

Wanted: Suspects for Aggravated Assault in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/JIgaStqjcr pic.twitter.com/hRCsZ0gwIk — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2023

The woman was treated at a nearby emergency room, investigators said.

Police released photos of eight people wanted in connection to the beating. Following the attack, some members of the group can be seen walking away, while at least one of them hops on a bike, video shows. Photos show at least three of the suspects used bicycles.