Philly police detail charges for several arrested during Super Bowl celebrations

After reporting, earlier this week, a number of apprehensions during the celebrations that erupted in the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles decisive Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, police officials have provided more information.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, police officials detailed charges against eight people who were arrested amid the Super Bowl celebrations.

In the first arrest of the evening that police detailed, a 26-year-old man from Philly's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood was arrested after he, allegedly, spat on and struck a medic with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Police said the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, along the 1300 block of Market Street, when Terry Kinard, allegedly, assaulted a medic for the Philadelphia Fire Department by spitting in the medic's face and striking them in the head.

Kinard has been charged with resisting arrest and harassment, officials said.

Less than a half hour later, along the 1400 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, officials said, a 44-year-old man was arrested after he, allegedly attacked a police officer.

In this incident, officials said John Kasianczuk, of the city's Germantown neighborhood, was arrested at about 11:55 p.m. on Sunday after, police claim, he assaulted an officer. Kasianczuk has been charged with assault, resisting arrest and related offenses.

Then, as Sunday night turned to Monday morning, police said they arrested several more individuals.

At about 12:25, a.m. on Monday, police claim, a man from North Philly, was arrested after attempting to damage overhead wires along the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police officials claim Paul Aguilera, 28, was arrested after he was, allegedly, found using an expandable flag pole in an attempt to knock down overhead wires. He has been charged with evading arrest, disorderly conduct and related offenses.

Shortly after Aguilera's arrest, officials said, officers arrested a 30-year-old man along the 3500 block of Cottman Avenue.

While officials did not immediately provide further details on this incident, a statement on the arrests said at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, police officers arrested Tyler Roach, of Bristol. He has been charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and related offenses.

At about that same time, police officers along Broad Street arrested a teen after, officials said, she was found driving "at a high rate of speed on the sidewalk, almost striking pedestrians."

In this incident, officials said 18-year-old Destiney Paramore, 18, of Maple Shade, NJ, was arrested after she was, allegedly, spotted by officers at the intersection of Broad and Washington streets driving a black Acura along a sidewalk near pedestrians.

When officers attempted to stop her vehicle, officials said, Paramore continued to drive north on Broad Street, again nearly striking pedestrians there, police claimed.

Once the vehicle stopped in traffic along the 1000 block of South Broad Street, officials said, Paramore was arrested and her vehicle was towed.

Paramore has been charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to pedestrians, fleeing police and related offenses.

Later in the evening, at about 1:29 a.m. on Monday, officials said, a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly took a swing at a police officer.

The man, Anonio Kizzia, of North Philadelphia, was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and other offenses after, police claim, he tried to punch an officer after he was asked to move along the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue.

Also, a 33-year-old woman was arrested after, police officials claim, she struck a police officer on Monday morning.

According to police, Teairah Tate, of the city's Logan neighborhood, has been charged with assault, resident arrest and other offenses after she, allegedly, struck an officer when she swung her arms "wildly" in an incident that happened at about 2:05 a.m. Though, officials did not immediately provide details on where this incident occurred.

Finally, at about 2:20 a.m. on Monday, officials said a man -- whose age was not provided by police -- was arrested after he, allegedly, threw liquid in the face of an officer.

According to police, Brandon Thompson was arrested after he refused to disperse from the area of the 1300 block of Arch Street and, instead, threw a liquid in the face of a police officer. Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and related offenses.