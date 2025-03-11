South Philadelphia

Philly police chase suspects after thwarting beef heist from parked truck

A box truck could be seen backed up to the back of a tractor-trailer filled with boxes of beef in South Philadelphia early on March 11, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officers said they briefly chased a group of would-be meat robbers after thwarting the heist in South Philadelphia early Tuesday.

It all started around 2 a.m. on March 11, 2025, when someone backed a box truck up to a tractor-trailer parked along South 7th Street, outside of the Sysco warehouse, police on the scene told NBC10.

Police officers arrived on the scene before anything appeared to be taken off the trailer, which was packed with boxes of beef, investigators said.

The suspects took off in a separate getaway vehicle and a brief chase through the city ensued, police said. That chase was called off after several miles near 4th Street and Girard Avenue on the edge of the Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Investigators said they determined the box truck the would-be thieves were trying to use in the meat heist was stolen.

No arrests were immediately made.

