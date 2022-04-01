Philly Police Athletic League Volunteer Accused in Girl's Rape

A volunteer for the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia is charged with raping a 15-year-old girl after offering her a ride to work.

The girl told police that she was walking to work after leaving a Strawberry Mansion PAL center she regularly attends on the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue when Marquis Graham, a PAL volunteer coach, offered her a ride, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Miguel Torres said.

The girl accepted and, once inside the vehicle, Graham sexually assaulted her, Torres said.

The alleged attack happened March 9 and Graham was finally arrested this Thursday by a U.S. marshal as he hid in the basement of a home on the 100 block of West Nevada Street, Torres said.

Graham, 26, is charged with rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and related charges.

He is being represented by a public defender. Defender Association of Philadelphia spokesman George Jackson said the DAP did not wish to comment on the case.

The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia is a nonprofit that provides free sports, educational and recreational services to children. All centers are supervised by Philadelphia police officers, according to PAL.

NBC10 reached out to PAL for comment but did not immediately receive a response.