Philly Police Arrest Persons of Interest in Center City Rolex Robberies

Philadelphia police arrested several persons of interest in a series of armed robberies targeting victims with Rolex watches in Center City and Old City over the past few days.

Wednesday night police took several people in custody who were inside a car in Rittenhouse Square on 17th and Locust streets. Police did not reveal the amount of people they arrested and they have not yet been charged.

The arrests were in connection to a series of robberies in Center City, including one outside the Four Seasons hotel last week.

On December 7 shortly before 7 p.m., five people left the hotel south on 19th Street and turned left on Cuthbert Street when a vehicle pulled up next to them. Three armed men then exited the vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint. Police said the suspects stole two Rolex watches before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video revealed the suspects had observed the victims while driving down Cuthbert Street from 20th Street prior to the robbery. The victims were not injured during the incident.

Police said two similar robberies targeting Rolexes occurred in Center City around the same time that evening and investigators said the incidents may have been connected.

Another possibly related robbery occurred in Old City on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. A 34-year-old man who had just gotten married was walking on South 3rd Street when two armed suspects exited an SUV. Both suspects stole the Groom's Rolex watch at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured.

During a press conference earlier in the week, officials revealed there have been more armed robberies this year than in the past two years with over 2200.

"We have seen a number of disturbing incidents recently and robberies are up significantly this year compared to last year when they were down," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.